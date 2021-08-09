The Tragic Death Of Child Actor Jane Withers

Former child star turned commercial queen, Jane Withers, died at age 95 in Burbank, California. Withers — who Variety called "one of the most popular child stars of Hollywood's golden age" — passed away on August 7 surrounded by loved ones, per People. Her daughter Kendall Errair confirmed her death to Deadline, expressing her mother's enduring passion for acting: "My mother was such a special lady. She lit up a room with her laughter, but she especially radiated joy and thankfulness when talking about the career she so loved and how lucky she was."

Withers starred opposite a plethora of stars, including James Dean, Elizabeth Taylor, and Shirley Temple. And like Temple, she showed natural talent from a very young age, which could be partly credited to her mom's strong support. The Hollywood veteran was born in Atlanta in 1926 and began tap lessons at 2. Withers told People in 1974 that her mother was "determined" to have a child enter showbiz — even turning down "several marriage proposals because the men wouldn't go along with the plan." Withers' mom taught her to sing, despite not being able to "sing on pitch herself," and often took her to the movies so she could "learn." She even named her Jane so "it would fit on a marquee."

After winning a local contest, Withers was cast in a morning children's show "Aunt Sally's Kiddie Revue," and shortly after, was given her own radio show at 3 years old. At 6, she and her mom made the move to Hollywood.