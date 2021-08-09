How Simone Biles Changed Her Look After The Olympics

Simone Biles has undergone a stunning transformation since leaving Tokyo following the Olympics — and she proudly showed off her new look on social media. Biles has been happily documenting her return home to the U.S. from Japan on social media and even made a pit stop in New York City before touching down in her home town of Houston, Texas.

As reported by People, Biles was spotted having fun eating ice cream and doing some shopping, including treating herself to a new Louis Vuitton bag, which was no doubt very much deserved after she returned home with a bronze and silver medal. The athlete also shared a duo of photos to Instagram showing her sharing a sweet embrace with her family after arriving at the airport in the Lone Star State. "Houston, I'm home. Thanks for making sure I didn't have to wait one more minute to see my family," she captioned the snaps with a tag for United Airlines. The photos showed her hugging her nearest and dearest while surrounded by people holding American flags.

But after catching up with those closest to her, it seems like her next stop was a trip to the salon. Keep on scrolling to see how Simone Biles changed up her look after her Olympics success.