Inside Simone Biles' Epic Medal Win

After dropping out of the four other events she qualified for, Simone Biles was medically cleared to participate in the final gymnastics event, the balance beam. She defended her bronze medal in the event, which she won in the 2016 Olympics. The medal marked her seventh career Olympic medal, which ties her with Shannon Miller for most by an American gymnast. Between the Olympics and World Championships, she has 32 medals, the most of any American gymnast, per the New York Post. Her achievements have earned her the reputation as the greatest of all time, or the GOAT, by many.

Biles' performance earned her a score of 14. She won the bronze behind two Chinese gymnasts — the 16-year-old Guan Chen, who won gold, and Tang Xijing, who took home the silver. Fellow American Sunisa Lee finished in fifth place. While some may think the bronze may not have been what Biles was expecting, the win is particularly significant to her. "It means more than all the golds because I've pushed through so much the last five years and the last week while I've even been here," Biles told the Today Show's Hoda Kotb. "It was very emotional, and I'm just proud of myself and just all of these girls, as well."

Biles got support from many other athletes, including her boyfriend, commending her bravery to bring attention to mental health in sports.