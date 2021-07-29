Simone Biles Has Something To Say About Sunisa Lee's Olympic Gold Medal

There has been a lot of buzz around the U.S. gymnastics team during the Tokyo Olympics. Not only were they expected to dominate the competition, but there was also an unexpected twist of events when Simone Biles faltered during the women's team finals and ultimately pulled out of the international games because of her mental and physical state.

In response, Biles' teammate, Sunisa Lee, spoke out about the situation. Taking to Twitter, she wrote that she has "never been prouder to be a part of such an amazing team with an amazing group of girls," referring to Biles as well as Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum. Lee added, "[W]e stepped up when we needed to and did this for ourselves. we do not owe anyone a gold medal, we are WINNERS in our hearts."

Now, Lee has gone on to earn a gold medal in the individual all-around competition, and Biles sent out a message about her teammate's win that you definitely need to read.