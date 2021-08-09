The Truth About The Relationship Between Usher And T-Pain

In his new interview with Billboard, Usher responded to T-Pain's admission that his comment about auto-tune sent T-Pain into a depression. "I'm happy that T-Pain said something — I'm not sure if it was before or after our actual conversation, after I heard what was said," Usher said about the headlines that came with the release of Netflix's "This is Pop." He continued, "It was very hurtful to know that he had experienced that kind of hardship in life. I wouldn't wish that on any person."

T-Pain previously opened up about the ridicule he faced for using auto-tune in a 2014 interview with NPR. "People thought I was using it to sound good. But I was just using it to sound different," admitted the artist. "This is my style. I'm not gonna change my style because other people are starting to overuse it."

Usher further revealed to Billboard that he did have a heart-to-heart with T-Pain about his comments, and the two have come to a place of friendship. "Private conversations for me have always been intended to uplift," the singer said. "But when or if people get pieces of it, they can always have some other interpretation. But we've spoken since and we're good."

