Johnny Weir Responds To Criticism Of His Olympics Closing Outfit

Olympic figure skater turned analyst and host, Johnny Weir, is not afraid to go toe-to-toe with his critics — namely attorney and former advisor to Donald Trump, Jenna Ellis. As reported by Page Six, Ellis took to Twitter to call out Weir for the attire he wore as he co-hosted NBC's Olympics closing ceremony coverage: an ivory and beige jacket, ivory pants, and boots to match. To pull the look together, the Olympian opted to sweep his hair back in a classic updo adorned with metallic rings reminiscent of the Olympics symbol.

"#WokeOlympics closing ceremony clown. How appropriate and utterly embarrassing," Ellis fired out in a controversial tweet. To add insult to injury, Ellis penned yet another contentious tweet that read, "Bring back the days when boys cared about growing up to be actual men. Biblical masculinity over woke fragility," along with a photo of Weir wearing the outfit in question. Phew. Those are fighting words!

As one can imagine Ellis' antagonistic comments didn't exactly land well. Many Twitter users popped out of various corners of the internet, quickly clamoring to Weir's defense. "Please explain how what he wears affects you. Seriously. You can't – because it doesn't," one tweet read, while another user simply asked, "You disbarred yet?" YIKES. Fortunately, it appears that Weir had the last laugh.