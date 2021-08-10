How William And Kate Are Completely Taking The Monarchy In A Different Direction

Prince William will become the king of England after his father, Prince Charles, who is slated to become king after Queen Elizabeth, dies. The only way that William will not become king is if he dies before his father. When William ascends the throne, his wife, Kate Middleton, will become queen consort, according to Insider. Given this information, it's not surprising to hear that William is already thinking ahead.

When the time comes, William and Kate are expected to change up some things — and to make things a bit more modern. Back in May, a source told Us Weekly that William "is already thinking about the future of the Monarchy and the changes he'll make," adding that "while he respects protocol, he plans to modernize some aspects and is making it his mission to be more relatable than previous generations."

Now, royal photographer Kent Gavin has spoken out about the changes that William and Kate will make in the future. Gavin told Express that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are "totally different and operate in a totally different way." While different isn't always a good thing, Gavin made sure to add that he thinks William and Kate are "great," and he's confident that only good things are coming. Keep reading to find out how William and Kate will take things in a completely different direction — and how they have already started.