Inside Russell Simmons' New Career Venture

Russell Simmons is known for his entrepreneurial spirit, and his new business venture is another bold move.

Simmons created Phat Farm in 1992, a clothing line that became a major player in the "urban fashion movement" in the late 90s, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Hip-hop fans quickly caught on, launching Simmons into multimillionaire status. His ex-wife, Kimora Lee Simmons, then launched Baby Phat in 1998, further cementing the brands in the urban streetwear movement. Despite their success, both brands were reportedly sold in 2004 to Kellwood Apparel for $140 million.

However, Phat Farm seemed headed for troubled pastures. As detailed in a May 2005 New York Times report, Simmons was reportedly involved in a lawsuit concerning a business partner. Simmons discussed what it took to "develop an image for companies," which included "[giving] out false statements to mislead the public so they will then increase in their mind the value of your company." In other words; inflating sales numbers to the public to make the brand look better. "It took a lot of work for me to persuade buyers that there was a market for my brands, which we've made a success," he said at the time.

Simmons has moved on since then (though his image has perhaps only gotten worse) and his new venture is truly something totally different. Keep reading for more details.