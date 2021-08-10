What We Know About Drake's New Song With Lil Baby

While shopping for new jewelry at ICEBOX, Lil Baby revealed that he has another Drake collaboration on the way. In the Instagram video, shared by DJ Akademiks, the Atlanta rapper said this track will be much slower than his previous Drake collabs. "I ain't gon' lie, I got a song for [Drake] right now," Lil Baby can be heard saying. "I done went to the studio like two times. I ain't feel it yet. But it's like a slow song."

As Lil Baby fans will know, most of his verses are actually freestyle'd rather than pre-written. "It takes me longer to rap 'cause like, I don't really care what I say on a song. You feel me? I just freestyle." For this particular collaboration, however, Lil Baby has different plans. "But with Drake, I be trying to think about it. And that's what makes it harder for me 'cause like, I'm thinking. When I don't even think, I just rap."

Will this new Drake x Lil Baby track appear on the Canadian star's anticipated album, "Certified Lover Boy"? It's not clear. What's certain, though, is that Lil Baby has big plans for his next project. "But my next album, I'm writing it. Every song, I'm writing it," he said. "So it's gonna be more detailed. Right now, I freestyle so only the top of my brain comes out." We can't wait to hear it!