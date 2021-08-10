Jennifer Aniston's Birthday Tribute To Justin Theroux Has Us Doing A Double Take

Is the lovable Jennifer Aniston taking a few notes from another Hollywood Jen and about to have her own "Bennifer" moment? If you have not been living under a rock in 2021, then you are probably well aware of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's whirlwind relationship. Yes, it appears the two early 2000s exes have rekindled their flame, which of course is not just causing Hollywood to go bonkers, but making fans wonder if other memorable celebrity couples are going to make a resurgence.

So, you may be wondering what the "Friends" alum has to do with all this. As it turns out, on August 10, the star wished one of her exes a very happy birthday on social media. Aniston wished her former husband, "The Mosquito Coast" star Justin Theroux a flirtatious happy birthday on her Instagram Stories. Naturally, the shoutout is getting a lot of buzz because of "Bennifer" 2.0.

Wondering what Aniston shared about her ex-husband on her Instagram that is making fans raise eyebrows and speculate? You have come to the right place! We did some digging and not only found the telling 'Gram, but also got to the bottom of romance rumors. Keep reading to find out if the duo are simply good friends or if the post has more meaning behind it than what meets the eye.