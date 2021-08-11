Why This Controversial Snickers Commercial Is Facing Backlash

No one is snickering after one of Snickers' latest commercials. As reported by BBC, in the famous chocolatier's 20-second spot in Spain, a long-haired man portrayed by popular Spanish blogger Aless Gibaja is featured enjoying a day at a beach bar with his friend. When the waiter comes over to take their order, the friend of is caught off-guard when Gibaja's character orders a "sexy orange juice" containing a smorgasbord of vitamins including "A, B, and C" — in a rather high-pitched voice and complete with a kiss blown to the waiter, we might add.

While both the friend of and the waiter look shocked and dismayed, Gibaja takes a bite out of his Snickers bar and is immediately transformed into a bearded man with a deep voice. At once, the friend looks relieved and asks, "Better?" to which Gibaja gives a resounding, "Better." The commercial then wraps with the brand's famous slogan, "You're not yourself when you're hungry," scrolling across the screen. And scene!

As one can imagine, the backlash was swift. Keep reading after the jump to learn what the masses had to say about the controversial advertisement.