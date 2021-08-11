Gwen Stefani Can't Stop Gushing Over Wedding
Remember when Gwen Stefani sang about wanting "a simple kind of life?" Well, she's now living out her dream of enjoying the simpler things as the wife of country singer Blake Shelton, who owns a ranch populated with deer, turkey, hogs, and corn. While Stefani is settling into married life, she still can't seem to get over the extravagant affair that was her wedding — she even used her two-week anniversary as an excuse to share a picture snapped during the ceremony!
Before Stefani and Shelton exchanged "I do's" outdoors on Shelton's land in Oklahoma, the couple made a major improvement to the property. They made sure their guests knew that it was "God's Country" by building their own quaint little chapel to get married in. As reported by Page Six, their ceremony was officiated by "The Voice" host Carson Daly, which was fitting since the lovebirds met on the reality singing competition.
Stefani described her wedding as "beyond dreamy" on the "Tell Me About It With Jade Iovine" podcast. "I had so much fun picking [my dress] and working with Vera [Wang]," she said. The event was only attended by 40 guests, but Stefani made sure to give her fans the "Luxurious" fashion moment that they wanted by rocking not one, but two different dresses for the momentous occasion. The woman responsible for creating them got a little love in Gwen Stefani's latest social media posts about her big day.
Gwen Stefani shows off her wedding keepsakes
Gwen Stefani's gorgeous wedding garments were designed by Vera Wang, per People. In a video on her Instagram story, Stefani showed off the huge bouquet of white roses that the designer sent to her to thank her for wearing the dresses. It included a note that read, "Dearest Gwen, what a pleasure to have shared in your happiness by choosing us to dress you, not once, but twice."
Stefani responded to the thank you note with a thank you of her own. "The dress... like, it was literally a dream come true to be able to work with you and get married to Blake in your gown," she said. There's no doubt that Vera's card will have a special place with Stefani's other wedding keepsakes, which include her dresses, obvs. She revealed that the main event is stored inside a white box with the words "My Wedding Gown" printed on it in scrolling letters.
The musician walked down the aisle in a stunning georgette gown that featured a molded bodice with a plunging sweetheart neckline. It had a tulle skirt and matching veil with her and Blake Shelton's first names embroidered on the bottom, along with the names of her sons Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. Her reception dress was similar but much shorter. Stefani told Jade Iovine that she had a "say yes to the dress" moment when she tried on her first gown. "I had so much fun in picking it," she glowed.