Gwen Stefani Can't Stop Gushing Over Wedding

Remember when Gwen Stefani sang about wanting "a simple kind of life?" Well, she's now living out her dream of enjoying the simpler things as the wife of country singer Blake Shelton, who owns a ranch populated with deer, turkey, hogs, and corn. While Stefani is settling into married life, she still can't seem to get over the extravagant affair that was her wedding — she even used her two-week anniversary as an excuse to share a picture snapped during the ceremony!

Before Stefani and Shelton exchanged "I do's" outdoors on Shelton's land in Oklahoma, the couple made a major improvement to the property. They made sure their guests knew that it was "God's Country" by building their own quaint little chapel to get married in. As reported by Page Six, their ceremony was officiated by "The Voice" host Carson Daly, which was fitting since the lovebirds met on the reality singing competition.

Stefani described her wedding as "beyond dreamy" on the "Tell Me About It With Jade Iovine" podcast. "I had so much fun picking [my dress] and working with Vera [Wang]," she said. The event was only attended by 40 guests, but Stefani made sure to give her fans the "Luxurious" fashion moment that they wanted by rocking not one, but two different dresses for the momentous occasion. The woman responsible for creating them got a little love in Gwen Stefani's latest social media posts about her big day.