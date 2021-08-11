What's Really Going On With David Schwimmer And Jennifer Aniston?

It's still one of the most heated debates amongst "Friends" fans: Were Ross and Rachel on a break? Well, fans finally might be getting their answer. In the long-awaited "Friends: The Reunion" special, which aired on HBO Max in May, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer admitted that they'd once had feelings for each other but the timing was never right. "I mean, the first season, I had a major crush on Jen," Schwimmer confessed. "It was reciprocated," Aniston chimed in. Schwimmer continued, "At some point, we were crushing hard on each other. But it was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that." Aniston noted that they "just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

Throughout the reunion, the pair continued to share details about their close relationship on set. "When we had breaks from rehearsal, there were moments where we would cuddle on the couch," Schwimmer admitted, per People, and their affection for each other wasn't a secret from their co-stars. Both Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry said they knew about the fondness the pair had for one another, the outlet noted.

So, what is going on with Aniston and Schwimmer now? Read on to find out.