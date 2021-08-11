Kelly Clarkson And Anna Kendrick Have This Surprising Thing In Common

Kelly Clarkson and Anna Kendrick are more alike than you think! Kendrick appeared on the August 10 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" where she discussed her love of Legos as well as her passion for organizing. Kendrick first showed off an impressive Lego build, clearly proud of her "Star Wars" creation. She noted that the building really picked up during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, saying, "Legos were very COVID Season 1." "Now I don't know what to do," she added.

The "Pitch Perfect" star then thought she would "take them apart and give them to someone," but once she realized how much work would go into taking apart her designs, Clarkson enthusiastically raised her hand, offering to take on the project. The "Since You've Been Gone" singer explained that she "love[s] breaking them down," also revealing all of her kids' Legos are color-coordinated. Clarkson gushed, "I find so much satisfaction in organization." The women quickly bonded over organizing, with Kendrick saying, "I love pretty boxes. I love a labelmaker," but claiming that Clarkson was at a higher-level of organization than she was.

Clarkson defended her ways, emphasizing just how bad it is when you step on Legos if they're not put away. "When you step on them, it really makes you so angry inside that you just tell [the kids] they should run away from you." Although Legos might bring out the worst in Kelly, she's undoubtedly devoted to her children (Legos and all).