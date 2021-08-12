How Prince William Is Honoring Princess Diana

Princess Diana was the mother to Princes William and Harry, and the wife to Prince Charles until they divorced in 1996. She tragically died in a car accident in Paris in 1997, leaving behind a long legacy that impacted the British royal family for the better. In fact, Princess Diana is affectionately referred to as the "People's Princess" for her numerous deeds that went towards bettering humanity (via Biography). Princess Diana's efforts were far-reaching, and during her lifetime, she had ties to more than 100 charities, per Time.

Among the many causes that were near and dear to Diana were those having to do with her advocacy against landmines, her willingness to help those affected by HIV/AIDS, and her passion for improving the lives of children. Even Queen Elizabeth took a few lessons from the princess. According to British Heritage, a source close to the queen reported, "She knew if she wanted to regain the good will of her subjects, she had to take a page from Diana's book and connect with people on an emotional level that she hadn't done before."

Since her death, Princess Diana's sons, who are now fathers themselves, have made it a point to carry on her charity work. The Diana Award charity, which focuses on young individuals who want to better the lives of others, is one way Princess Diana's legacy is being carried forward. Keep scrolling to find out how Prince William is honoring his late mother through a special program arising from this charity.