Who Is Going To Help Build Meghan And Harry's TV And Film Empire?

Before their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey that rocked the world, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed multi-million dollar deals with both Netflix and Spotify. But according to the Duke of Sussex himself, this wasn't all part of his and Meghan Markle's plan to build a multi-media brand with their names. Instead, he insisted that the deals were necessary after he was cut off financially from his father, Prince Charles, reports The Washington Post.

As Harry told Oprah (via Deadline), "The Netflixes and Spotifys of it all was never part of the plan." He explained, "At the time during Covid, the suggestion by a friend was 'what about streamers?' and we hadn't thought about it. There were all sorts of different options and from my perspective, I just needed enough money to pay for security to keep my family safe."

Fast-forward several months and it seems like that suggestion by Harry and Meghan's friend was a solid one. The couple reportedly now has a team to help them build what many people are calling a television and film empire. Here are the people you need to know behind that plan.