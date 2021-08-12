Rihanna Wants The World To Know This About Her

Super fans of Hollywood's biggest celebrities are typically the first to know all the juicy secrets behind their favorite stars. From their favorite hot spots to the outfit they wore the day before, fan armies keep up with celebs like nobody can. Yet, for Rihanna's Navy, there's one question that still remains about the singer — and luckily for us, she just might have answered it.

The Grammy-winning artist officially hit billionaire status in 2021 thanks to her growing Fenty brand, which includes Fenty Beauty and Savage Fenty (the lingerie line). Despite not releasing an album since 2016's "Anti," Rihanna has held onto her music fan base for almost two decades, making her accolades seem obvious — even her supporters constantly want to know about any upcoming music.

As fans continue to await new music from the star, they're making Rihanna richer by the second as the artist releases new Fenty products. The latest to come from the Fenty brand is the singer's first Fenty fragrance, Fenty Eau de Parfum ($120), which she released in August 2021. The new product was a special treat for her Navy, as it may be the answer to one long-awaited question.