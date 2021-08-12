Rihanna Wants The World To Know This About Her
Super fans of Hollywood's biggest celebrities are typically the first to know all the juicy secrets behind their favorite stars. From their favorite hot spots to the outfit they wore the day before, fan armies keep up with celebs like nobody can. Yet, for Rihanna's Navy, there's one question that still remains about the singer — and luckily for us, she just might have answered it.
The Grammy-winning artist officially hit billionaire status in 2021 thanks to her growing Fenty brand, which includes Fenty Beauty and Savage Fenty (the lingerie line). Despite not releasing an album since 2016's "Anti," Rihanna has held onto her music fan base for almost two decades, making her accolades seem obvious — even her supporters constantly want to know about any upcoming music.
As fans continue to await new music from the star, they're making Rihanna richer by the second as the artist releases new Fenty products. The latest to come from the Fenty brand is the singer's first Fenty fragrance, Fenty Eau de Parfum ($120), which she released in August 2021. The new product was a special treat for her Navy, as it may be the answer to one long-awaited question.
Celebs say Rihanna smells like 'heaven'
The release of Rihanna's Fenty Eau de Parfum prompted fans to wonder if the new scent was the artist's secret behind the much-talked about rumor that she smells like "heaven."
The singer took to Twitter to share a one-minute montage of celebs revealing she smells good, with the caption "just sayin'." Actors, artists, and influencers all shared that Rihanna's scent is what they remember most about the star after first meet. "I smell everyone on the red carpet and @rihanna was the best smelling celeb at the grammys," wrote Ryan Seacrest in 2015. Actor Jim Parsons chimed in on Rihanna's scent the same year in an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," telling the DeGeneres "Rihanna smells so good. I am not kidding. She has a scent." The "Big Bang Theory" actor revealed the artist's scent smelled like "heaven." Other stars to note Rihanna's now-famous smell include Jennifer Lawrence and Lil Nas X.
Despite rumors that the "heaven"-like smell was an $240 bottle of Killian's Love, Don't Be Shy, per Insider, the artist's newest Fenty perfume has fans wondering if the Fenty product is actually what Rihanna smells like. According to the New York Post, Fenty Eau de Parfum is a mix of "spicy and sweet" and is based on all of Rihanna's favorite cities. "It's an experience, it's a memory, encapsulated into a fragrance," Rihanna said in a statement. "One smell, you'll never forget it." It seems like no one ever does.