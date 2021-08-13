The Long Island Medium's New TV Special Is Being Labeled As Shameful. Here's Why

Theresa Caputo, TLC's "Long Island Medium," is once again learning that all-important lesson: you can't please all the people all the time. As TLC releases the new trailer for her upcoming special, which airs September 9 on TLC and Discovery+ and will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, not all of the responses to the trailer are positive.

Since its premiere in 2011, "Long Island Medium" has been a big hit for the network, for example winning the highest rating for a "non-sports program in cable primetime" in 2013, according to Deadline. The series features Long Island native Theresa Caputo, who claims an ability to speak with the dead as she helps "individuals connect with their departed loved ones," according to the TLC website. Taking place mostly in Caputo's hometown of Hicksville, Long Island, the show also follows Caputo as she gives readings to people — average citizens and celebrities alike — around the country. Season 14 aired its finale in December 2019, and they're gearing up for the new special in September.

Caputo, a divorced mom known as much for her bouffant hair as for her ability to help people deal with loss, is back for the special, during which she will provide readings to people who lost loved ones on September 11, 2001. While some of her fans look forward to the special, not everyone is happy about it. Keep reading for details.