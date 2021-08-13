Who Is The Lawyer Investigating Erika Jayne, Ronald Richards?

Ronald Richards (pictured here in 2007) is a Beverly Hills-based criminal defense and civil litigation attorney who is mostly known as a legal expert commentator, thanks to his media appearances. A court-appointed trustee hired the lawyer to specifically focus on Erika Jayne, says Us Weekly, as he said that he plans on using "inconsistent statements" from Erika against her. The Daily Beast calls him a "no-nonsense lawyer" who, while he isn't a housewife, sure likes to tweet like one. He also likes to troll Erika by pointing out that if a statement is inconsistent with a testimony at a hearing, you can impeach the person with their television statements, while also sharing unflattering photos of her.

Richards also told the Daily Beast that he likes to think of himself as a real-life Liam Neeson from the film "Taken" because of his special skill set. In other words, he will find you. He also pointed out that Erika's participation in the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" might have put her in legal jeopardy with her case. He explained, "It exposes all of Erika's assets to seizure by creditors, and it is part of the estate."

Perhaps even more surprising, though, is what Erika had to say about him! Keep reading below to find out.