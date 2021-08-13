Royal Expert Claims Meghan Markle Should Be Spending Her Time On This

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are one busy couple. They inked their multimillion-dollar Netflix and Spotify deals in 2020 as a financial necessity according to Harry, per The Washington Post. The couple spoke of their Netflix deal in September 2020, offering that it will yield everything from documentaries to scripted shows. "Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," their statement read (via The New York Times). "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us."

Harry individually has produced and released a much-talked-about Apple+ TV docu-series on mental well-being in May, "The Me You Can't See," with Oprah Winfrey. The series, setting out to destigmatize mental illness, employed such prominent guests as Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, and mental health advocate and speaker Zak Williams. Then on August 4, her 40th birthday, Meghan also announced an independent project — a mentorship campaign named "40x40" dedicated to helping women re-enter the workforce, per NBC News. "Because I'm turning 40, I'm asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who is mobilizing back into the workforce," Meghan's announcement stated. Hoping to create what she called "a ripple effect," friends including iconic feminist Gloria Steinem and pop superstar Adele were enlisted.

Not all are happy with Meghan's endeavors as of late, though. Here is why one royal expert thinks the Duchess of Sussex is currently on the wrong path in life.