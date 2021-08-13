How Kim Kardashian Really Felt During Her First Pregnancy

Kim Kardashian is opening up about pregnancy and how social media played a role in her self-esteem while carrying her first child, North West.

The mom of four — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — appeared on Kristen Bell and Monica Padman's podcast "We Are Supported By" and revealed how her first pregnancy didn't meet her expectations. "I had this condition called preeclampsia and I didn't know that I had it," said the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star (via People). "It's over-swelling in your feet and face. I had to deliver six weeks early with an emergency delivery and then I had another condition called Placenta accreta with both of my babies. It was insane."

The SKIMS owner has opened up about her difficulty with pregnancy in the past, opting for a surrogate to carry her youngest children, Chicago and Psalm. After giving birth to her now eight-year-old daughter, the celeb revealed to Bell the real reason she would hide in her mom's garage.