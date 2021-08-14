Why Kaley Cuoco Is Completely Outraged Over A Horse

During the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo, Kim Raisner, a coach on Germany's modern pentathlon team, outraged fans by hitting a horse named Saint Boy. He was proving to be a handful for rider Annika Schleu, who could not get him to jump the fences during the equestrian showjumping event. Schleu was so frustrated that she was bawling her eyes out, and her coach's unhelpful solution was to punch poor Saint Boy, per NBC News.

Now, Kaley Cuoco is hoping to give the frightened animal a new lease on life by giving him a stall in her barn. While taking Germany's team to task in a series of posts on her Instagram Stories, she made an offer to purchase Saint Boy (via the Daily Mail). "I'll buy that horse outright and show it the life it should have. Name your price," one post read. Cuoco also expressed disgust over how he was mistreated. "This is a disgusting classless abusive representation of our sport in so many ways. This team should be ashamed of themselves," Cuoco added. "Your team did not do your country proud or this sport. You make us look bad. Shame on you and Godspeed to any animal that comes into contact with you."

Let's hope that her offer isn't refused so that Saint Boy can be spoiled rotten — he definitely deserves it after what he went through.