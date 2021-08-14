What Meghan Markle's Father Has To Say About Piers Morgan's Criticism

The drama continues between Meghan Markle and her father, Thomas Markle. The two have been making headlines since Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry, ahead of which Thomas faced scrutiny for staging paparazzi photos, according to Harper's Bazaar. Shortly after, Meghan released a statement that her father would not be attending her wedding "to focus on his health" due to severe chest pains.

Since then, the father-daughter duo had what appears to outsiders to be an acrimonious relationship. He made threats, claiming it was in an effort to meet his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet. He's also threatened to take Meghan to court to petition California courts to let him meet his grandkids.

And the drama hasn't stopped between Meghan and her father since then. On August 12, Markle appeared on GBNews and dropped more major claims about Meghan, saying that she's been lying. He also defended her long-time critic, Piers Morgan. Here's what happened.