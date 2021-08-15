Why The Beckhams Are Torn Over Prince Harry And Prince William

The Beckhams are preparing for a family wedding. Eldest son Brooklyn Beckham proposed to girlfriend Nicola Peltz in the summer of 2020, according to Elle U.K. And naturally, the wedding preparations are causing a big stir.

According to the Mirror, the wedding will follow Jewish customs, as Peltz's family has a strong Jewish tradition. They'll likely get married under a chuppah, the wedding canopy, and sign the ketubah, a marriage contract, per the outlet. David Beckham is also half Jewish, so the idea has roots for both families. A source told the Mirror, "When they ­started talking about their future, Brooklyn agreed to a Jewish wedding. While it won't be orthodox, or super religious, it will likely contain ­traditional elements."

Rumors are also circulating that there may be, in fact, two weddings: one in the United States and one in the United Kingdom, to accommodate the families' large and international circle of friends. Speaking of friends, there seems to be some drama brewing about wedding invitations to the royals, causing some concern about who to invite: Prince William or Prince Harry? Here's the scoop.