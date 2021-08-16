What We Know About Usher's New Album

It's been a hot minute since Usher dropped a new studio album. However, the wait might be nearly over as the singer has recently been in the studio.

The last time listeners were treated to a solo album was in 2016 when the "You Make Me Wanna..." chart-topper released "Hard II Love." According to Billboard, the LP became Usher's seventh consecutive top 5 album on the US Billboard 200. Aside from this project, Usher also put out a collaborative album with Zaytoven in 2018 titled, "A." Since then, the Grammy award-winner has continued to release singles with the likes of Summer Walker, Ella Mai, and Tyga, to name a few.

Even though it's been several years since Usher put out a studio album, he recently announced he will be embarking on a self-titled Las Vegas residency to celebrate his legendary career. The shows are taking place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and are scheduled to run until January 2022. "When I think of Vegas, I think Gene Kelly, Sammy Davis Jr., Elvis [Presley] — those are the people who've inspired me to play in this space," he told Billboard. "I had a lot of time to think about the show, and I really do enjoy the added value of being immersed in a theatrical experience." In the same interview, Usher spilled some details about the upcoming album he has been working on. Keep reading to find out more.