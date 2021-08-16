How Prince Charles Kept Prince William From Dropping Out Of College

Prince Charles and Prince William share a special bond. Not only are they father and son, but they are also both future kings of the British throne. After Princess Diana died, Charles had to step up his parenting game. See, he and Lady Di had been divorced and were co-parenting at the time of her death. Naturally, after her fatal car crash in 1997, the weight of raising two boys to adulthood rested solely on his shoulders.

Through the years, William was able to turn to his dad for guidance and wisdom, like when he felt pressure to wed Kate Middleton. In "Kate Middleton: Biography," Chris Anderson wrote, via Daily Star, "And Charles, who was by then very fond of Kate, said 'it would be unfair to the young lady [to not commit].'" The author claimed that Charles said, "You cannot string her along anymore, so you should just break it off." William followed his dad's advice, and as his old man may have privately predicted, it was only a couple of months before they were back together again.

So, it shouldn't come as a surprise that he also consulted with Charles when he wanted to quit university. Royal biographer Robert Lacey alleges that William was in his freshman year and wanted to leave St. Andrew's University when Charles reportedly stepped in. Here's the deal.