Royal Expert Reveals Why Lilibet Diana Is Likely Going To Be Christened In California

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, on June 4, according to the Archewell website. In the days following her birth, several news outlets began speculating about her christening, and whether or not the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would travel back to London to have Lili baptized at Windsor Castle, like her older brother, Archie. In fact, a source even told the Daily Mail that Harry was hoping to christen Lili in the UK. "Harry told several people that they want to have Lili christened at Windsor, just like her brother," a royal source told the outlet, adding that the couple is "happy to wait until circumstances allow."

As we get deeper into August, many royal watchers may find themselves wondering if Harry and Meghan have made any decisions when it comes to their daughter's christening. Lili is almost the same age that Archie was when he was christened, so one could assume that plans are already be under way. And while there have been some rumors that Harry and Meghan will travel to the UK in September where they will christen their baby girl, there's at least one expert who thinks that Lili will be christened in her home state of California. Keep reading to find out why that might be the case.