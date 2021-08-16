How The BBC Is Paying Back After Martin Bashir's Controversial Princess Diana Interview

The sit-down between Princess Diana and the then-BBC journalist Martin Bashir in November 1995 marked a milestone in the British royal family's recent history. As People reported, Queen Elizabeth II took decisive steps to interfere in Diana and Prince Charles' marriage and ordered them to file for divorce following the bombshell interview, in which the princess exposed details of her private life in a way that had never been done before by any serving royal, according to the BBC. Nearly 23 million viewers tuned in to watch the interview in the United Kingdom, a number that represented nearly 40% of the population at the time, news.com.au noted.

Ethical questions regarding how Bashir secured the interview were raised the following year, when two British journalists accused him of falsifying bank statements in September 1995 to show Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, per The Guardian. The journalists argued that Bashir used the documents as evidence that someone in Spencer's office was leaking information about Diana, the report detailed. By doing so, Bashir hoped Spencer would convince his sister to share her side of the story. Two months later, she did.

An internal BBC investigation cleared Bashir of wrongdoing partly because Diana had expressed she would have done the interview regardless, per The Guardian. However, a 2021 investigation led by former judge Lord John Dyson found Bashir guilty of using deception to land the scoop, according to the BBC report. The British network is now trying to make amends. Read on to learn how.