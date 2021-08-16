Is Christina Haack Engaged Again?

Christina Haack first began dating boyfriend Josh Hall earlier this year and broke news about their relationship in July. On Instagram, she wrote: "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit."

Haack is certainly right about the media attention. The "Flip or Flop" star has frequently been in the spotlight for her split from first husband Tarek El Moussa, as well as her split from second husband Ant Anstead, according to People. (El Moussa is making his own headlines for his engagement to "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young.)

While the media loves covering Haack's life, she rightly pointed out in the same Instagram post that she needed "a few solid months of just getting to know" Hall before she shared the news with the world. Fair enough! But now it seems like Haack might have accidentally dropped news that she's engaged. Here's what's happening.