Mae Whitman Just Made A Big Announcement About Her Sexuality

Mae Whitman first burst on the scene as a child actor, so it's safe to say she knows her way around a film set. Per IMDb, the "Perks of Being a Wallflower" star has tackled a series of wide-ranging roles during her long career, including rebellious teenager Amber on "Parenthood," George Michael's girlfriend Ann Veal in "Arrested Development," Roxy Richter in 2010's "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World," and the titular character of 2015's "The DUFF." And that's just the tip of the iceberg!

Though Whitman's characters have often been heterosexual, the actor has long been beloved by queer fans. Per Out Magazine, her character Amber on "Parenthood" made plenty of female hearts flutter, and Whitman herself has been outspoken about her own sexual fluidity. When asked about her type in a 2014 interview with Glamour, Whitman responded that it's "constantly changing. I just like people. I like everyone ... I think girls are attractive, I think boys are attractive, I think old people are attractive, I think young people are — I appreciate everything and everyone." She added, "I myself could never be like, 'I'm completely straight' because how do I know? What if I meet a girl I fall in love with? I don't know." Fast forward to 2021, and these comments feel more apropos than ever. That's because Whitman spoke out about her new Disney Channel animated series, "The Owl House" on August 16 — and in the process, made a big announcement about her sexuality.