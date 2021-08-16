Mae Whitman Just Made A Big Announcement About Her Sexuality
Mae Whitman first burst on the scene as a child actor, so it's safe to say she knows her way around a film set. Per IMDb, the "Perks of Being a Wallflower" star has tackled a series of wide-ranging roles during her long career, including rebellious teenager Amber on "Parenthood," George Michael's girlfriend Ann Veal in "Arrested Development," Roxy Richter in 2010's "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World," and the titular character of 2015's "The DUFF." And that's just the tip of the iceberg!
Though Whitman's characters have often been heterosexual, the actor has long been beloved by queer fans. Per Out Magazine, her character Amber on "Parenthood" made plenty of female hearts flutter, and Whitman herself has been outspoken about her own sexual fluidity. When asked about her type in a 2014 interview with Glamour, Whitman responded that it's "constantly changing. I just like people. I like everyone ... I think girls are attractive, I think boys are attractive, I think old people are attractive, I think young people are — I appreciate everything and everyone." She added, "I myself could never be like, 'I'm completely straight' because how do I know? What if I meet a girl I fall in love with? I don't know." Fast forward to 2021, and these comments feel more apropos than ever. That's because Whitman spoke out about her new Disney Channel animated series, "The Owl House" on August 16 — and in the process, made a big announcement about her sexuality.
Mae Whitman opens up about her pansexuality
On "The Owl House," Mae Whitman stars as a lesbian witch named Amity Blight, who has broken ground as Disney's first recurring LGBTQ+ protagonist. Recent episodes have featured Blight's growing relationship with Luz Noceda, culminating in the pair's romantic relationship. It's certainly revolutionary for a network that many have criticized for promoting sexual repression, and Whitman is (understandably) proud of the ways in which "The Owl House" is showcasing sexual representation. In fact, she's SO proud, that it's led her to share she identifies as pansexual IRL!
"Just taking a moment to say I am SO proud to be even a small part of a show like 'The Owl House,'" Whitman tweeted on August 16. "Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up. Queer representation is so so so important :,) keep it up world! #TOH."
She also defined pansexuality in a follow-up Twitter post that encouraged her followers to learn more. "I know ppl might be unfamiliar with what pansexual means; for me it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders. This is the word that fits me best and I'm proud+happy to be part of the Bi+ community," Whitman clarified, linking to GLAAD's Bisexual Resource Center. Over on Instagram, the "Owl House" actor also posted screenshots of her tweets, where fans met the news with an outpouring of support.