What Some Of Donald Trump's Hotels Are Now Mandating For All Guests

Donald Trump has had a somewhat flip-flop take on the coronavirus pandemic since it started enforcing new guidelines across the U.S. in March 2020. During his time as president, Trump initially played down the severity of the virus in April 2020 and made it clear he didn't plan to cover his mouth and nose with a mask.

"You do not have to do it. I don't think I'm going to be doing it," he said (per BBC) after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention started to recommend mask wearing. "I just don't want to do it myself," Trump continued. "Sitting in the Oval Office... I somehow don't see it for myself."

Of course, the then-president Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump then went on to catch coronavirus in October and he spent the weekend in the hospital (via CNN). In a tweet (which has since been removed along with Trump's entire profile) posted after it was announced he was doing better, Trump — who has been spotted wearing a mask on multiple occasions — wrote, "Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"

Well, it seems like some of Trump's hotels have a different take on the threat of the pandemic as the Delta variant continues to be responsible for more cases across the U.S.