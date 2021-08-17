Did Blake Shelton Just Snub Gwen Stefani?

Hopefully, Gwen Stefani doesn't watch "The Kelly Clarkson Show!"

"The Voice" judges Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson got together for the August 16 episode of Clarkson's talk show to play a game of "Throw Me a Line." The judges had to guess lyrics from popular songs based on one line, and everything was moving along until lines from Stefani's "Hollaback Girl" appeared on the screen. Clarkson sang right along to "A few times I've been around that track / So it's not just gonna happen like that" ... as Shelton did not appear to recognize the lyrics before his opponents.

"It's coming down!," Kelly exclaimed as she removed Shelton's portrait from the show's "Wall of Champions." Shelton seemed more upset at the removal of his photo than not knowing the lyrics to one of his wife's songs! Either way, as he stood there with a bit of a blank stare and a mild shake of the head in disapproval, it's clear he has some work to do.

Even though this was a huge miss for Shelton, what is married life really like for him and Stefani? Keep reading for more details.