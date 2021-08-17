90 Day Fiance Fans Are Coming For Tiffany Franco Smith. Here's Why

The drama from the "90 Day Fiance" spinoff, "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?" reached an all-time high on the first part of the tell-all on August 15.

Tiffany Franco Smith and her husband Ronald Smith were not spared from criticism, especially on social media. Fans on Reddit accused her of acting like a "queen bee," as one wrote, "She has gotten so mean and on this high horse and is a bully to her husband. She is not the queen bee as she thinks is she is." The criticism kept on coming, as another fan questioned her behavior during the season and hinted that she's at fault for where their relationship stands.

"She always has to criticize Ronald," the fan wrote. " ... I'm convinced that no matter what Ronald does, it will never be enough for Tiffany. Her expectations are far too high," they continued. The fan claimed Tiffany has a "lack of self awareness" and suggested she should "own her faults" and "try apologizing for once."

Tiffany and Ronald's up-and-down relationship played out during the season, but what really happened between them on the tell-all that made fans so angry? Keep reading for more details.