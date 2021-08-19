What Did Mary Trump Do Right After Trump Became President?

According to Business Insider, Mary Trump was devastated upon learning that her uncle, Donald Trump, won the 2016 presidential election. In her second book entitled, "The Reckoning : Our Nation's Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal," which was released in July 2021, Mary outlined the actions she took to take care of her mental health after finding herself in the "the worst psychological shape" of her life just a few months following her uncle's inauguration.

"For months, I alternated among states of dissociation, rage, and befuddlement," the author penned in her book, explaining that the her mental state deteriorated to the point that she voluntarily checked herself into a PTSD treatment center in the hopes of figuring out why she was so severely impacted by her uncle becoming president. Mary wrote, "I would be there for weeks ... trying to figure out why my uncle Donald's elevation to the White House had so undone me." In an interview with The Sunday Times, the psychologist expanded on her experience, revealing, "It was really impossible to wrap my head around it all ... Because I felt such shame, that the country had so debased itself."

Also in her book, Mary delves deeper into her own PTSD to show that America itself is suffering from PTSD due to the extent to which its leaders and institutions have failed the American people. She then explores how Americans can start to heal and restore hope in their nation.