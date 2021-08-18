What Was Mary Trump's Reply On Whether Her Uncle Will Run For President Again?

During Donald Trump's presidency, one family member broke ranks and boldly spoke out against him. Mary Trump, the former president's niece, wrote a wildly successful book providing detailed insight into the inner workings of her extended family. Now she's written a second book, "The Reckoning," and she is as opinionated as ever about her uncle's political life. In a new interview, she was asked if she thought he would run again in 2024. Her answer may come as a surprise.

As the Washington Examiner detailed, there have been signs suggesting the former president will run in the 2024 election, though so far, he hasn't committed one way or the other. Recent rumors indicate he was getting serious about running again, and his former press secretary, Sean Spicer, recently claimed: "He's in." "A couple of months ago I wasn't sure," Spicer said in a press interview, per the Examiner. "Now, there needs to be something that will keep him out," he added. According to Politico, there have been discussions behind-the-scenes within the former president's camp regarding a pick for a vice presidential running mate, as they're assuming the Republican nomination would be his for the taking.

In a February interview with MSNBC, Mary said, "I think he's going to pretend" to run, "for sure." She suggested he'd hold onto "the grift" for as long as he could, but ultimately, there was "no way that he is going to put himself in the position of losing again." Has her opinion changed now?