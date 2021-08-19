How Will Prince Harry Really Spend Some Of His Memoir Money?

Back on July 19, Prince Harry announced that he will be releasing a memoir in 2022. The Duke of Sussex revealed that he will be "writing this not as the prince [he] was born but as the man [he has] become," in a statement posted on the Archewell website. Harry is expected to touch on different aspects of his life, from losing his mother, to his time in the military, and will likely include details about his relationship with Meghan Markle, and his experience becoming a father. Shortly after the news of the memoir hit the internet, Page Six reported that Harry inked a book deal with Penguin Random House that will net him some $20 million.

According to BBC News, Harry said that he planned on donating the proceeds from his memoir to charity. A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex spoke with the outlet but did not clarify how much of the proceeds Harry would be donating — or which charities would be benefiting from his generosity. On August 19, however, Harry came out of paternity leave to attend a charity polo match in Aspen, Colorado, according to People magazine. While there, the duke revealed how he would be spending some of his memoir money. Keep reading to find out.