The Real Reason Britney Spears Is Under Investigation

Britney Spears has been making headlines over the past couple of months as she fights for her freedom in court. Back on June 23, the pop star, who has been under a conservatorship since 2008, told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny that her father, Jamie Spears, and her management team, have been abusing her, according to transcripts published by CNN. On July 14, Britney made another virtual court appearance in which she reiterated her desire to remove her father from control, according to Reuters. "Their goal is to make me feel like I'm crazy," she said.

Since that time, the "Piece of Me" singer was granted the right to hire her own legal counsel, and, according to NPR, she brought on Mathew Rosengart to represent her. Not long after he was hired, Rosengart filed a motion to immediately remove Jamie from the conservatorship, and requested to change his client's court date from September to August in hopes of moving things along. According to Variety, both of those requests were denied.

Britney has been very active on social media, even taking to Instagram on August 5 to let her fans know that "things are way better" for her as she awaits her next hearing. On August 19, however, a report that Britney was under investigation surfaced. Keep reading to find out what's going on.