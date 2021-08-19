Sarah Ferguson Just Hinted At A Reconciliation Between Harry And William
Ever since Prince Harry's frankness about royal life and move to California sparked the start of a rift between him and the British royal family, he has grown increasingly distant from his relatives — specifically, his brother, Prince William. According to Cosmopolitan, the brothers' feud began in the winter of 2018 and was fueled by the media's constant comparison and coverage of their wives, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. By June of 2019, Meghan and Harry parted ways with the royal charity they shared with William and Kate, per Time.
Following Harry and Meghan's revelatory interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, in which Meghan revealed family members made racist comments about her son, William openly answered press questions about it. "I haven't spoken to [Harry] yet but I will do," he said, per CNN. "We're very much not a racist family." Prince Philip's death in April appeared to jumpstart the mending of Harry and William's relationship, as they were seen speaking to each other at the service, per AP News.
Fellow royal, Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, has also recently revealed what is bringing the two brothers back together. Keep scrolling to learn what she had to say.
Sarah Ferguson says Princess Diana is helping Harry and William reconnect
On July 1, the royal palace honored the late Princess Diana's 60th birthday by unveiling a statue of her in Kensington Palace. According to Town & Country, Diana's statue also includes a note, reading, "The statue aims to reflect the warmth, elegance and energy of Diana, Princess of Wales, in addition to her work and the impact she had on so many people." In the spirit of what their mother would have wanted, brothers William and Harry reunited in England for the unveiling.
It was William and Harry's first public appearance together since attending Prince Philip's April funeral, and also another step in mending their relationship. Speaking of their mother, they told the BBC, "We remember her love, strength and character. Qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better."
Sarah Ferguson, royal Duchess of York, told Australian Women's Weekly (per Daily Mail) that the event helped the brothers reconnect. "The statue brought unity and togetherness to the family and I'm glad that my loyal friend has been honored in this way." Although the Duchess didn't name Harry and William directly, they were the primary focus of those honoring Diana. Ferguson added that Princess Diana would have been "so proud" of her sons.