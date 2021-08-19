Sarah Ferguson Just Hinted At A Reconciliation Between Harry And William

Ever since Prince Harry's frankness about royal life and move to California sparked the start of a rift between him and the British royal family, he has grown increasingly distant from his relatives — specifically, his brother, Prince William. According to Cosmopolitan, the brothers' feud began in the winter of 2018 and was fueled by the media's constant comparison and coverage of their wives, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. By June of 2019, Meghan and Harry parted ways with the royal charity they shared with William and Kate, per Time.

Following Harry and Meghan's revelatory interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, in which Meghan revealed family members made racist comments about her son, William openly answered press questions about it. "I haven't spoken to [Harry] yet but I will do," he said, per CNN. "We're very much not a racist family." Prince Philip's death in April appeared to jumpstart the mending of Harry and William's relationship, as they were seen speaking to each other at the service, per AP News.

Fellow royal, Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, has also recently revealed what is bringing the two brothers back together.