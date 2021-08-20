Inside The Alleged Theft At Britney Spears' House

Britney Spears has been making headlines over the past several months as her conservatorship battle has been heating up in court. Aside from making two virtual court appearances, Spears has also hired her own lawyer, and made some crucial moves to start the process of removing her father as her conservator — and to end her conservatorship altogether, which is something that she expressed wanting during her June 23 hearing, according to BBC News. While Spears has been keeping fans entertained with her regular Instagram posts, even posing topless for a few shots, she has also made headlines for two separate incidents at her Thousand Oaks home — both of which involved the police.

On August 19, E! News reported that Spears is the suspect in a battery investigation after an employee working at her home claims the pop star "struck" them during an incident at her home on Monday, August 16, around 10 a.m. local time. According to the Ventura County Sheriff's office, Spears slapped a phone out of the person's hand and "struck" them in the process. While the employee was "not hurt," police are looking into the incident. Less than 24 hours after that news broke, Page Six revealed that Spears actually called 911 the week prior for another alleged incident at her home. Keep reading to find out more.