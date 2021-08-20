The Truth About Selena Gomez's Future In Music

Selena Gomez has had a lot of success as both an actor and singer. Since her breakthrough role of Alex Russo on Disney Channel's "Wizards of Waverly Place," Gomez has managed to morph herself into a credible pop star with three No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200. Despite her many accolades, the "Look At Her Now" hitmaker previously admitted she doesn't feel like she's respected enough.

In a 2021 interview with Vogue, Gomez said "It's hard to keep doing music when people don't necessarily take you seriously," adding, "I've had moments where I've been like, 'What's the point? Why do I keep doing this?' 'Lose You to Love Me' I felt was the best song I've ever released, and for some people it still wasn't enough. I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I'm so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it'll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music."

Fellow collaborator Cardi B found out about Gomez's exchange with the fashion magazine and stated on Twitter that she doesn't believe she should consider retiring. After many rumors that occurred after the interview, Gomez has decided to set the record straight about her music career. Keep reading to find out what she said.