What's Really Going On With Britney Spears' Dogs?

If you've been following the news over the past week, you might have noticed that Britney Spears made headlines more than once — and the reports did not involve her upcoming conservatorship hearing. On August 19, CBS Los Angeles reported that Spears is under investigation after an employee accused her of becoming physically violent. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Spears was the suspect in a battery investigation after an incident at Spears' home that occurred on Monday, August 16, around 10 a.m. local time. The employee claimed that Spears "struck them during a dispute."

On August 20, Page Six reported that Spears called 911 about a week before to report a theft at her home. "She called and wanted to report some type of theft. When deputies arrived and contacted her security staff, they informed the deputies that Ms. Spears decided she did not want to file a report at that time. And so, deputies left," Capt. Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office told the outlet. Just hours after that report surfaced, TMZ broke the news that Spears' dogs were taken away from her. A source told the outlet that one of Spears' dogs fell ill and needed to be taken to the vet. The housekeeper reportedly took Spears' dogs to the vet — but never brought them back home.

As it turns out, it seems that all of these reports may be connected. Read on for more.