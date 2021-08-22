Don Everly's Net Worth: How Much Was The Musician Worth When He Died?

Don Everly of the musical duo, the Everly Brothers, died on August 21 at his home in Nashville, Tennessee, according to the Los Angeles Times. He was 84. His family released a statement: "Don lived by what he felt in his heart. Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams ... with his soulmate and wife, Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother."

Born in Brownie, Kentucky on Feb. 1, 1937, Don was the son of a coal miner, Ike Everly, who moved his family to Chicago to pursue his own music career when coal ran out, per the Los Angeles Times. Ike moved his family around as he continued his own musical endeavors, and when they moved to Knoxville, he introduced his sons, Don and Phil, to musical powerhouse Chet Atkins.

This was what the boys needed to launch their careers, and in 1955, their song "Bye Bye Love" became a hit on country charts as well as in the pop music world. So what was Don's ultimate net worth? Keep reading.