Inside Sha'Carri Richardson's Last-Place Race Finish
Over the weekend, Sha'Carri Richardson ran again in a headline-grabbing race. Richardson previously raced in Oregon on June 19, according to ESPN, securing a spot on the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics thanks to her running time of 10.86 seconds.
However, after her win, Richardson was drug tested and the chemical in marijuana, THC, was found in her system, according to Us Weekly. In response, Richardson was suspended for 30 days, meaning she couldn't compete in the Olympics. Speaking with Savannah Guthrie on "Today" on July 2, Richardson said, "I just want to take responsibility for my actions, I know what I did. I know what I'm supposed to do and what I'm allowed not to do, and I still made that decision. But I'm not making an excuse or looking for any empathy in my case." Richardson explained that she had found out her biological mother died right before her trials and she was simply trying to cope with the pain.
Richardson apologized and recently got to compete again. But the results of her race were surprising. Here's what happened.
Sha'Carri Richardson raced against a gold medalist
On August 21, Sha'Carri Richardson competed in the Prefontaine Classic at the University of Oregon, according to TMZ Sports. It was her first race after being banned from the Tokyo Olympics. In a race of nine runners, Richardson competed against the Jamaican Olympians who ran in the Tokyo Olympics, including Elaine Thompson-Herah, who won gold, per ESPN.
In the 100-meter dash, Richardson came in last place, clocking in at 11.14 seconds, while Thompson-Herah finished at 10.54 seconds, which earned her the second-fastest women's time ever, per ESPN. For the record, the fastest time ever was run by Florence Griffith Joyner in 1988, who ran the 100-meter dash in 10.49 seconds, according to The New York Times.
The Jamaican runners came in first, second, and third while Richardson finished last, a result that was surprising to everyone. However, in her usual candor, Richardson spoke up after the race and defended her results. In fact, Richardson sounded very hopeful. Here's what she said.
Sha'Carri Richardson promised that she's 'not done'
After her last-place run on August 21, Sha'Carri Richardson spoke to NBC and wasn't perturbed by the results of her run. In fact, Richardson was confident that she's got a bright future ahead of her. "It was a great return back to the sport," she said in her post-race interview (via ESPN). "I wanted to be able to come and perform having a month off ... Not upset at myself at all. This is one race. I'm not done. You know what I'm capable of."
Richardson went on: "Count me out if you want to. Talk all the s**t you want, 'cause I'm here to stay. I'm not done. I'm the sixth-fastest woman in this game, ever. And can't nobody ever take that from me. Congratulations to the winners. Congratulations to the people that won, but they're not done seeing me yet. Period."
While Richardson is not shy to speak up for herself, The New York Times noted that she's been facing major online scrutiny for her "overheated spotlight." So, what exactly is happening online?
The internet's defense and criticism of Sha'Carri Richardson
Sha'Carri Richardson has faced what many consider to be an inordinate amount of criticism for being disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics. In her defense, the recreational use of marijuana is legal in Oregon, according to Us Weekly, it still goes against the sport's policies.
Many of Richardson's fans have commented on the level of criticism targeted at her. "The obsession with trying to break Sha'Carri Richardson's confidence is so strange," one fan wrote on Twitter. "You already know that an empowered, self-aware Black woman is one of the scariest and unsettling things to so many ppl. They'll do everything that they can, in an attempt to break her down," someone responded on Twitter. "Some ppl just don't rock with cocky/confident athletes," another person responded. Richardson actually responded to the first tweet and said, "The love y'all show me, I'll never let the hate overshadow that. Positivity is sooo much greater than negativity. That's why God always [wins] and the devil fails."
Days before her August 21 race, Richardson jokingly tweeted, "I wish the people that talk mess about me was cute at least." While Richardson certainly speaks up both in person and on social media, it can't be easy facing constant scrutiny. But like Richardson said, she's not done yet.