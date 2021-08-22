Inside Sha'Carri Richardson's Last-Place Race Finish

Over the weekend, Sha'Carri Richardson ran again in a headline-grabbing race. Richardson previously raced in Oregon on June 19, according to ESPN, securing a spot on the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics thanks to her running time of 10.86 seconds.

However, after her win, Richardson was drug tested and the chemical in marijuana, THC, was found in her system, according to Us Weekly. In response, Richardson was suspended for 30 days, meaning she couldn't compete in the Olympics. Speaking with Savannah Guthrie on "Today" on July 2, Richardson said, "I just want to take responsibility for my actions, I know what I did. I know what I'm supposed to do and what I'm allowed not to do, and I still made that decision. But I'm not making an excuse or looking for any empathy in my case." Richardson explained that she had found out her biological mother died right before her trials and she was simply trying to cope with the pain.

Richardson apologized and recently got to compete again. But the results of her race were surprising. Here's what happened.