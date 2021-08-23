The Huge Amount Of Instagram Followers That Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Lost In One Year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity on social media appears to be waning, according to a report by The Sun. The couple's Instagram account is losing followers at a rapid rate and it does not look like the Sussexes are going to do anything to staunch the bleeding. Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton have gained followers, creating the type of scenario that some members of the British press salivate over. The rumored rivalry between the royal couples continues to be a hot topic, and since they aren't trash-talking each other like "Real Housewives of the British Monarchy," tabloids are finding creative ways to continue pitting them against each other.

Royal biographer Angela Levin seems to be firmly in the anti-Sussex camp. Earlier this month, she took to Twitter to accuse Meghan of mocking the queen and she described the Sussexes as "cowards who get others to do their dirty work" during an interview with the UK's "talkRADIO." The Sun gave her yet another opportunity to talk trash about Harry and Meghan by getting her to weigh in on their loss of Instagram followers. "People are clearly deciding they don't agree with their behavior and are switching off," she said. But, is this what's really going on? And how many followers did they lose?