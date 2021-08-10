How Has Prince Harry's Approval Rating Decreased So Much?

Prince Harry at one point was considered both the most eligible bachelor in the world and the most popular member of the British Royal Family thanks to his charisma and playful attitude during his royal engagements and public appearances. At least, that's how the royal was perceived before he met and fell in love with his wife, Meghan Markle. But now many critics have noticed that the Duke of Sussex's demeanor has changed in recent years, as he is less of the fun-loving royal that used to challenge Usain Bolt to sprints and more of a serious husband and father-of-two who is no longer afraid to talk about his personal struggles and mental health issues.

Speaking on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Harry even said that he oftentimes wanted to be anywhere else than at his royal engagements or at Buckingham Palace doing what he was born to do. "I don't want this job, I don't want to be here. I don't want to be doing this. Look what it did to my mum," Harry recalled thinking (via BBC).

Seeing how both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have all but completely cut the cord on their life as royals, it's no wonder that the couple has such poor approval ratings with the British public right now. In fact, it's tanked so much that some critics believe that Harry might not be able to recover from this. Here's why.