Royal Expert Reveals Why Meghan And Harry Could Fade Into Obscurity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to be living their best lives in California after stepping down as senior members of the royal family, but some people find themselves wondering just how long the Duke and Duchess will stay relevant. The two have quite a few upcoming projects, from Harry's memoir to Meghan's animated Netflix series, that will keep them busy through 2022, but what will become of them in the years that follow? According to a report from the Washington Post, Harry and Meghan are well on their way to becoming "mega-celebrities," and it sounds like they'll be relevant for year to come. But could the opposite happen?

Royal expert Nick Bullen drew a comparison between Harry and his great-great-uncle, Edward VIII, in an interview with Fox News. Bullen pointed out some of the similarities between the two, including the fact that Edward married an American divorcee (Wallis Simpson), had a strained relationship with his brother, and he released a memoir. "It's fascinating when you draw the parallels between the two," Bullen told Fox News. Given the likeness of the two situations, it's entirely possible that history could repeat itself. So, what happened to Edward — and does Bullen think the same will happen to Harry? Keep reading to find out.