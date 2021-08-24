Royal Expert Claims How William And Harry's Relationship Is Still Difficult

So there's still trouble in paradise for these royal brothers, eh?! According to one royal expert: That answer is a resounding YES.

During an interview with Fox News, acclaimed filmmaker and True Royal TV co-founder, Nick Bullen, explained all the ways that he believes the Prince William and Prince Harry are still duking it out behind the scenes — even after seemingly letting bygones be bygones in an effort to come together and unveil their mother Princess Diana's statue in the Sunken Garden at London's Kensington Palace in July on what would have been her 60th birthday.

"I think it's very unlikely that we'll see any resolution between the brothers very soon," Bullen disclosed. "Everything I'm told is that it is still pretty difficult for them. Obviously, they've spoken and spent time with their mother's family. That was all good and a step forward in the right direction. But there's no real reason for them to be back together publicly until Jubilee next year," he continued. But what makes Bullen so sure the brothers haven't buried the proverbial hatchet once and for all? Keep reading after the jump to find out!