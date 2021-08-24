Jamie Spears Claims That Britney's Issues Are Worse Than We Originally Thought

Jamie Spears is claiming he "saved" his daughter Britney Spears from "disaster," less than two weeks after stepping down as her conservator. In perhaps a last-ditch attempt to defend himself, Jamie filed a 15-page petition to the Los Angeles County Court. The documents, obtained by The Sun on August 23, say people would "praise" him if they knew the full story.

Jamie's lawyer Vivian Thoreen submitted the documents and wrote, "If the public knew all the facts of Ms. Spears' personal life, not only her highs but also her lows, all of the addiction and mental health issues that she has struggled with, and all of the challenges of the conservatorship, they would praise Mr. Spears for the job he has done, not vilify him." As the papers remain "highly confidential," the statement continued, "But the public does not know all the facts, and they have no right to know, so there will be no public redemption for Mr. Spears."

Jamie agreed to remove himself from his daughter's conservatorship on August 12, despite claiming there are "no actual grounds" for it. "Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests," legal docs stated (via TMZ). While Jamie called the petition for his removal "unjustified," he agreed to assist the court and his daughter during the transition to a new conservator. However, his latest legal documents may be doing Britney more of a disservice than any kind of good.