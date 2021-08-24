Meghan Markle's Ring Might Be Getting An Upgrade. Here's Why

Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle in November 2017, presenting her with a stunning engagement ring that he thoughtfully designed. The couple got engaged at home at Frogmore Cottage, just the two of them, on a cozy night in. Harry got down on one knee and presented his future wife with the ring, which was designed by royal jeweler Cleave and Company, according to Brides. Harry picked out a sizable center diamond sourced from Botswana, a country that is very near and dear to both he and Meghan, as they traveled there together just after they met, according to Observer. The center stone is flanked by two smaller diamonds from Princess Diana's personal collection.

"The ring is obviously [set in] yellow gold, because that's [Meghan's] favorite, and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana, and the little diamonds on either side are from my mother's jewelry collection to make sure that she's with us on this crazy journey," Harry said during his engagement interview with BBC News (via YouTube). "It's beautiful," Meghan said, looking down at the bauble. "And he designed it. It's incredible," she added.

In 2019, however, Meghan's ring looked a bit different.