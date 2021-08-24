Rock Stars React To The Tragic Death Of Charlie Watts

Following today's announcement that original Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died at 80, fellow fans and musicians alike have expressed their love for his classic style. Watts met his future bandmates while taking drumming gigs at local London clubs before formally joining the group in 1963 (per Variety). A year later, in 1964, Watts married Shirley Ann Shepherd and the couple had one daughter, Seraphina (per NME).

Throughout Watts' long-running commitment to the Rolling Stones, he mostly rejected the hedonistic lifestyles other members like Mick Jagger and Keith Richards opted for. In recent years, Watts had dealt with some health issues, including his 2004 throat cancer diagnosis, from which he "successfully recovered" (per Variety). At the time of Watts' death, the musician had stepped away from Rolling Stones' summer tour to heal from unknown medical procedures, per his earlier statement (via the New York Daily News). "For once my timing has been a little off. I am working hard to get fully fit, but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while," Watts said.

As the music community is currently grieving the loss of a great drummer, here are a few reactions from Watts' fellow rock stars.